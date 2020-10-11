Southington fire crews, police investigating fire at local steel plant

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police are investigating after a fire broke out at the Rex Forge Steel plant Saturday.

A half dozen agencies were called in to help fight the flames. Fire officials tell us people were working inside when the fire sparked.

Captain Richard Jones from the Southington Fire Department said, “The employees were quick to shut down power to isolate the area with fire growth, and kept it down so we could get in there and make way.”

They told News 8 no one was hurt, and they were able to get the flames out quickly. No word yet on what caused the fire.

