Southington fire crews rescue injured hiker at Ragged Mountain

(WTNH) — Southington firefighters rescued an injured hiker at Ragged Mountain Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the call of a hiker having a medical condition came in at around 9:20 a.m.

Berlin firefighters assisted Southington fire in searching for the victim and the other person he was with.

Southington fire crews found them through their entrance on 150 Carey Street and carried the victim down the mountain. He was transported to the hospital, where he is in serious condition.

