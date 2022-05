SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – “We serve to save, no matter how small.”

That was the official quote posted on the Southington Fire Department’s Facebook page on Monday morning.

Department officials said that Squad 1 rescued eight young ducklings on Sunday, reuniting them with their very concerned mother. The ducklings had fallen into a catch basin on Columbus Avenue.

All of the chicks made it out of the basin safely, and have been happily reunited.