SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 49-year-old Southington man is facing multiple charges after police said he was making illegal fireworks in his garage.

Peter Demaria was seriously injured on June 23 by a large caliber firework, which also damaged a home on Vermont Terrace, according to police.

There were other residents, including children, at the multi-family home he lived in. Police found multiple illegal fireworks — and materials to make them — in the home’s garage, according to officials.

He turned himself in to police on Friday.

Demaria is facing multiple charges, including risk of injury to children, first-degree reckless endangerment and manufacturing of bombs, among others. He was assigned a $25,000 cash/surety bond.