Southington man dead following single-car crash into tree on South End Road

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old man is dead following a crash on South End Road in Southington Saturday afternoon.

Southington Police report at about 3:50 p.m. a crash occurred on South End Road in the area of Brownstone Drive.

Anthony Ingala, 23, of Southington, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the southbound lane when he left the lane and was traveling along the road edge. The car hit a tree. Ingala was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash only involved the Elantra; Ingala was the only occupant.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Turci with the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600 Ext. #2457 or hturci@southingtonpolice.org.