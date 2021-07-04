Southington PD give update on car theft task force efficiency

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Town of Southington is looking to decrease the number of car thefts in town.

The police department is launching a three-pronged approach to curb vehicle thefts, as well as crimes of violence in surrounding towns.

The “Southington Auto Theft Task Force” wants to stop thefts through public awareness, increased patrol, and more thorough investigations.

Police say social media and the “Neighbors App” will help with public outreach. Hotspot IDs and data analysis come as part of the increased patrols and increased surveillance will impact the investigations.

“We realized that the situation with the car thefts obviously wasn’t going to slow at any point. It’s become an epidemic, and it’s continuing to increase. Focusing the efforts, 100% dedication to the stolen thing, the stolen car task force has done amazing work,” says Lt. Keith Egan.

So far in 2021, Southington Police has reduced the average recovery time for stolen cars by two days since 2020.

As of Feb. 14 police have made 20 arrests- 75% of the arrests are juveniles, according to Southington Police.

The task force has already made more car theft arrests than it did all of last year.