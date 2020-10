SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police have arrested a man accused of committing an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in May 2020.

Investigations reveal the suspect was likely involved in seven other armed robberies throughout the state between March 31 and May 14.

Police arrested 29-year-old Andre Green on Friday, Oct. 9, and charged him for robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and larceny.

Green was arraigned on Friday with a court set bond of $150,000.