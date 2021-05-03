Southington PD: Older man killed in vehicle crash on Meriden Avenue

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An older man has died following a serious vehicle collision on Meriden Avenue in Southington Saturday afternoon.

Police said that just before 2 p.m. Saturday, 73-year-old James Dicaprio was driving north in a GMC Sierra pickup truck in the 1200 block of Meriden Avenue. A 6-month-old Dobermann puppy was in the vehicle as well.

Dicaprio’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a chain-link fence, and came to rest against an oil truck. Dicaprio was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The puppy appeared uninjured and was taken by Southington Animal Control.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Ryan Lair #245 by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.