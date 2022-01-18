Southington PD: Waterbury teens shoplift from liquor store, crash stolen car into mobile home

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers from Waterbury are accused of stealing from a liquor store in Southington, then crashing a stolen car into a mobile home.

Police said the 16-year-olds stole several bottles of alcohol from Queen Street Liquors around noon Monday, then took off, hitting two cars before crashing into the porch of a mobile home on Hemlock Street.

“I was sitting on my couch watching TV and I heard a screech and then a bang,” said Barbara McClellan of Southington. “I jumped off my couch which is right behind that vehicle and I couldnt believe

Police said the car the teens were driving was stolen from Torrington.