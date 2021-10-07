Southington PD: Woman intentionally drove across lanes, struck pedestrian on West Street, I-84 overpass

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police said a woman intentionally drove her vehicle into the opposite lane and struck a pedestrian on the West Street, I-84 overpass Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. Southington Police received a call from a witness reporting a car struck a pedestrian on the overpass.

Based on witness accounts, officers on scene determined 57-year-old Diane Skwiot of Southington was traveling north on West Street on the east side of the bridge, then intentionally drove her vehicle into the southbound lane onto the west side of the bridge and struck the victim who was walking on the sidewalk on the west side.

Police said the pedestrian was thrown into the roadway and sustained serious injuries. He was brought to the hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

After colliding with the pedestrian, witnesses told police Skwiot got out of her vehicle and stood near it for a short time before walking away. Police said she was located by officers near the I-84 westbound off-ramp.

Police said Skwiot was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital where she is being evaluated. She will be charged with assault in the first degree with additional charges pending, according to police.

Police said the suspect and the victim know each other, but they aren’t yet saying how.

The bridge was closed for a few hours Thursday while police investigated the scene.

