Southington police chief’s son charged with sexual assault

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police said officers have arrested the local police chief’s son, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman.

Police said 24-year-old Mark Daly turned himself in at police headquarters on Friday, May 14, and was arrested on a warrant. Daly is accused of having sexual contact with a 19-year-old woman without her consent. Police confirmed to News 8 that Daly is the son of the Southington police chief.

He was charged with Sexual Assault 4th Degree and was released on a a $500 bond. He is expected to appear in court on May 28.

