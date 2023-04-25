SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle and three suspects in Southington, who were seen stealing tires off of a Toyota.

On Tuesday, April 25, around 4:51 a.m., police said they were checking the parking lot of Homewood Suites, when they interrupted three suspects stealing tires off of a rented 2023 Toyota Camry.

According to police, after the suspects were caught, two masked men got into a green vehicle, and sped away towards the I-84 east ramp toward Hartford.

Police describe the suspicious vehicle as a green Honda Accord, with a stolen license plate reading BA-08309. A photo of the vehicle was captured, and has heavy damage to the driver’s side, police said.

Evidence from the scene is being investigated in hopes of identifying the suspects, according to police.

SPD is asking anyone who has information or observes this vehicle, is asked to call

Southington Police, Officer Lanza, at (860)-621-0101.