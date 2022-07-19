SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Police Department is investigating a robbery on Monday at the Stop & Shop People’s Bank.

According to police, two men wearing masks went up to the bank at 505 North Main St. just before 6 p.m. and slipped a note demanding a “lump sum” of several thousand dollars in cash. At this time, police said it is unknown how the suspects left besides walking out.

There were no injuries or weapons shown during the robbery, police said.

Police are actively investigating the incident and said this is likely connected to other robberies.

