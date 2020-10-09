Southington police issue warning after increase in car break-ins, thefts

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are asking town residents to be on alert and to take precautions after a recent rise in car break-ins and thefts in town.

“Every night, it’s more criminal activity popping up,” said Suzanne Whitehead, of Southington.

Whitehead has cameras outside her home, but that didn’t deter thieves from trying the handle of her husband’s car.

“But, we had the to send right to police,” she explained to News 8.

While Southington police said these crimes have been happening all across town, Whitehead’s neighborhood has been hit hard.

“One of the cars was left unlocked and, luckily, there was nothing to take,” said Steve Hunt, of Southington.

Hunt lives a few doors down from Whitehead. He’s looking into installing surveillance cameras, after this break-in.

“Luckily, we have a good neighborhood so we watch out for each other,” he’d said. “They send us pictures or camera or they call or text and say, ‘Hey! Watch out!’”

Southington police said there are tips everyone can follow to better protect themselves. Some include:

Lock your doors.

Secure your vehicle (rolling up all windows and engaging the alarm).

Keep your car tidy.

Stash before you park.

“Thieves loiter around parking lots, and they’re typically watching to see if they put something in the trunk of their vehicle,” said Lieutenant Keith Egan, of Southington police.

Egan said if you see a theft or break-in happening, don’t try and get involved. Instead, give police a call and give them as much information as possible.

“We prefer to get the call. We prefer to check it out. If it’s nothing, it’s nothing. But, it gives us the opportunity to get there.”