 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Southington police issue warning after increase in car break-ins, thefts

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Suzanne Whitehead

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are asking town residents to be on alert and to take precautions after a recent rise in car break-ins and thefts in town. 

“Every night, it’s more criminal activity popping up,” said Suzanne Whitehead, of Southington. 

Whitehead has cameras outside her home, but that didn’t deter thieves from trying the handle of her husband’s car.

“But, we had the to send right to police,” she explained to News 8. 

While Southington police said these crimes have been happening all across town, Whitehead’s neighborhood has been hit hard. 

“One of the cars was left unlocked and, luckily, there was nothing to take,” said Steve Hunt, of Southington. 

Hunt lives a few doors down from Whitehead. He’s looking into installing surveillance cameras, after this break-in. 

“Luckily, we have a good neighborhood so we watch out for each other,” he’d said. “They send us pictures or camera or they call or text and say, ‘Hey! Watch out!’” 

Southington police said there are tips everyone can follow to better protect themselves. Some include:

  • Lock your doors.
  • Secure your vehicle (rolling up all windows and engaging the alarm).
  • Keep your car tidy.
  • Stash before you park. 

“Thieves loiter around parking lots, and they’re typically watching to see if they put something in the trunk of their vehicle,” said Lieutenant Keith Egan, of Southington police. 

Egan said if you see a theft or break-in happening, don’t try and get involved. Instead, give police a call and give them as much information as possible. 

“We prefer to get the call. We prefer to check it out. If it’s nothing, it’s nothing. But, it gives us the opportunity to get there.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Gil on the Go: Live from the Southington Town Green

News /

Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Parfait Mandanda

News /

City of Hartford closing athletic fields starting Oct. 13 due to COVID-19 uptick

News /

New England Small College Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

News /

Trinity College suspends in-person classes after 'significant increase' of COVID-19 cases

News /

CT State Police welcomes 83 new Troopers to its ranks after graduation Thursday

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss