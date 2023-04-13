SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are looking to identify a car responsible in a hit-and-run on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Meriden Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in the area of St. Thomas Cemetery for a report of a hit-and-run. According to a witness, a blue-colored SUV struck a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of the road towards the center of town.

After striking the pedestrian, the car fled south on Meriden Avenue towards Meriden, the witness said.

According to police, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim said they were walking against traffic when they were hit by a car, which knocked them to the ground.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The vehicle is described as a 2013-2018 Acura RDX, Obsidian Blue Pearl, with damage to the passenger side mirror. The mirror, which was recovered at the scene, is being held as evidence.

See a photo of the suspected car below:

Photo courtesy SPD

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Officer Vernali, at gvernali@southingtonpolice.org or reach out via (860) 621-0101.