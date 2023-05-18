One of the suspects attempting to break into cars

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are looking to identify thieves involved in multiple attempted car thefts in the city on Wednesday.

In a video sent to News 8, a man is seen exiting a Hyundai and attempting to break into other cars.

Then, the thieves took-off at a high rate of speed and were seen heading towards Berlin. The Berlin Police Department has been notified to be on the lookout.

One of the suspects is pictured below:

Photos courtesy Rich Graziano

According to Officer Nate Boislard, the Hyundai is a stolen car, and the men inside were attempting to find other cars to break into throughout Southington. Boislard said it was not an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Southington police or reach out via autotheft@southingtonpolice.org.