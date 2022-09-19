SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After responding to 18 smash-and-grab burglaries in about a month, Southington police urge the public to protect their cars from burglaries.
The smash-and-grab burglaries have happened to locked vehicles with valuables left visible through the windows, police said. These crimes can often be prevented by locking a car and keeping valuable items hidden.
Southington police provided the dates and locations of the 18 smash-and-grab burglaries from August through Sept. 19.
- 9/17 at Sliders
- 9/15 at Hollywood
- 8/23 at Planet Fitness
- 8/21 at a residence
- 8/21 at a residence
- 8/9 at Planet Fitness
- 8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center
- 8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center
- 8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center
- 8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center
- 8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center
- 8/7 at Walmart
- 8/7 at Homewood Suites
- 8/5 at Hartford Healthcare
- 8/5 at Bob’s furniture
- 8/5 at Bob’s furniture
- 8/5 at Bob’s furniture
- 8/5 at Planet Fitness
The Southington Police Department shared these tips with the community:
- Lock your doors
- Secure your vehicle (rolling windows up all the way and engaging a car alarm)
- Keep your vehicle tidy
- Conceal valuable items (stow electronics and accessories well out of sight, or take them with you)
- Stash before you park (hide items in the trunk of your car before arriving at your destination)
- Park smart (park in busy, well-lit areas and avoid concealment from larger vehicles, fences, or foliage)
Anyone who witnesses a crime of suspicious activity, such as vehicle theft or a break-in in progress, is asked to call 911 immediately. If possible, provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible, such as the location, a suspect description, and a direction to go if the suspect flees.