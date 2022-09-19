SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After responding to 18 smash-and-grab burglaries in about a month, Southington police urge the public to protect their cars from burglaries.

The smash-and-grab burglaries have happened to locked vehicles with valuables left visible through the windows, police said. These crimes can often be prevented by locking a car and keeping valuable items hidden.

Southington police provided the dates and locations of the 18 smash-and-grab burglaries from August through Sept. 19.

9/17 at Sliders

9/15 at Hollywood

8/23 at Planet Fitness

8/21 at a residence

8/21 at a residence

8/9 at Planet Fitness

8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center

8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center

8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center

8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center

8/7 at Livewell Alzheimer’s center

8/7 at Walmart

8/7 at Homewood Suites

8/5 at Hartford Healthcare

8/5 at Bob’s furniture

8/5 at Bob’s furniture

8/5 at Bob’s furniture

8/5 at Planet Fitness

The Southington Police Department shared these tips with the community:

Lock your doors

Secure your vehicle (rolling windows up all the way and engaging a car alarm)

Keep your vehicle tidy

Conceal valuable items (stow electronics and accessories well out of sight, or take them with you)

Stash before you park (hide items in the trunk of your car before arriving at your destination)

Park smart (park in busy, well-lit areas and avoid concealment from larger vehicles, fences, or foliage)

Anyone who witnesses a crime of suspicious activity, such as vehicle theft or a break-in in progress, is asked to call 911 immediately. If possible, provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible, such as the location, a suspect description, and a direction to go if the suspect flees.