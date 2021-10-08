Southington Police search for suspect in TD Bank robbery

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Main Street in Southington Friday.

At around 12:15 p.m., police said a man entered TD Bank at 121 Main Street and displayed a note to the teller.

The man handed a note to the teller and no weapon was displayed, according to police. Police said the suspect was able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash on foot heading north.

Police were able to determine his last known direction was traveling behind Town Hall next to the municipal lot.

During the incident, two local schools and the YMCA Learning Center were all placed in secure school mode.

Detectives are currently investigating and responding to possible leads.

