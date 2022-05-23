SOUTHINGTON, WTNH (Conn.) — According to the CDC, mental illness impacts one in 24 Americans.

Dawn Perkins knows that pain personally. Her son, Jacob, was 20 years old when he died by suicide in October 2019.

To find some comfort in their grief, the family established the Jacob Perkins Memorial Fund to help others in need.

This fund will provide an annual grant to the Southington Police Department to benefit the Emotional Support Dog program or the Southington Police K9 Unit. That’s where this four-year-old hound dog, Luke Jacob, comes in. He’s what you call a station comfort dog — the first for Southington police.

“They come fully trained as an emotional support dog to help with the stress of the everyday job,” Lt. Steven Cifone said.

Everyone takes advantage of the comfort he brings.

Ironically, her son talked about becoming a K9 officer one day.

Click here to donate to the Jacob Perkins Memorial Fund.