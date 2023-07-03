SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington came together to support a father and son who were publicly embarrassed when scammers told them they’d pay for the items in their cart and then ran off.

Three people approached Theron Lyles and his son, 8-year-old Gabriel, at Target and claimed to work for the popular YouTuber “MrBeast.” The social media personality is known for challenging followers and rewarding them with thousands of dollars if they win. Some of his popular videos have including awarding people $10,000 for staying within a circle, giving someone a Lamborghini for keeping their hand on the car the longest and extreme rounds of hide-and-seek.

The scammers blindfolded Lyles and Gabriel and told them that they had 30 seconds to fill their cart. Then, when the timer was up, MrBeast would pay for everything in it.

The scammers bolted 10 seconds into the “challenge.”

“I immediately knew what happened, so I took my blindfold off knowing that within seconds I will break his heart by taking his blindfold off,” Lyles said. “And he looked at me and went straight into tears when I told him what was going on.”

Lyles said the scammers told them they’d been chosen because Gabriel is hard of hearing.

“It made me heartbroken, and it made me feel sad,” Gabriel said.

Lyles posted their story to warn other parents, but wasn’t expecting a reaction from the community. Comments soon became pouring in, with people pointing out that Gabriel goes out of his way to help others.

The Southington Disability Committee showed up at Lyles’ door to surprise them with a Target gift card. Target also matched the amount so that Gabriel could shop.

“And then to see these people show up, oh my God, like I was in tears, and it takes a lot to make me cry, and these people were phenomenal,” Lyles said. “They hugged him, they told him, ‘We’re going to make all your dreams come true.'”

Gabriel donated some of his new toys to children in need.