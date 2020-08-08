Southington salon offers free hair washing, blow-dry to those without power after Isaias

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Between the pandemic and days without power, one salon owner in Plantsville wanted to spread some love the best way they know how.

Gina Bianca who owns The Network in the Planstville section of Southington said she was just feeling grateful yesterday that her salon had power. So, she decided to try and show that gratitude by offering free hair washing and a blow-dry to anyone who didn’t have power.

She says about 15 folks took advantage of it and left happy.

“People with no power, this is day-three, think of day-three of not being able to wash your hair, not being able to take a shower, not being able to charge your phone,” said Bianca. “It’s a very important thing that we can make people feel better during these times truly and it was a gift. Everybody was grateful. It was a beautiful day.”

Stylist, Alexandra Teske came in on her day off to help, too.

“Everybody loved it, everybody was so thankful, and I’m so happy we did it because we just wanted to share positivity and spread love because I know this is such a hard time for everybody,” said Teske.



Bianca added, “We just thought ‘we have to do something for others.’ So it was literally gratitude that inspired us.”

At a time when salons are struggling, Bianca said they were all new clients who took advantage of the service and they all said they would be back.

Depending on how long the outage lasts, they may do it again next week.

