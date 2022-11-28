SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 67-year-old Southington man who sexually assaulted boys in 1990 and 1998 has pleaded guilty to having millions of child sex abuse images and videos, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Richard E. Smith was arrested in October 2020 after Homeland Security investigators searched his home, according to the announcement. His computer was running during the search and was connected to a child pornography website. One of his four monitors also contained a spreadsheet with child pornography file names and hyperlinks.

An investigation into his electronic devices found millions of the images and videos, according to the announcement.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 17. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.