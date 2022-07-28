SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One tattoo shop in Connecticut is making their voice heard through ink.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Propaganda Ink Tattoo and Piercing Parlor in Southington created a menu of pro-life inspired tattoos for anyone wanting to showcase their support. All of the proceeds from the tattoos will benefit pro-life charities The REACH Fund of CT and the National Abortion Federation.

Shop owners Rachel and Steve Molnar said they’ve done around 40 pro-choice tattoos so far and already have over 100 more appointments book through November. Already, they’ve raised about $1,500 for each organization.

The shop received a citation from Connecticut State Representative Liz Linehan (D-Cheshire, Southington, Hamden) for their work in supporting reproductive rights. Linehan said that she’s impressed by everyday citizens who have stepped up after Roe v. Wade was overturned, noting that it’s not just a political issue but “an issue felt personally by the residents in our state.”

Photos via House Democrats Press Office

“Even though Connecticut has codified those protections, a bill in Congress can undo everything we have done here,” Linehan said. “Real, everyday people fear this, and it is important to them that they are willing to use their livelihood to fight for what is right. I applaud Rachel and Steve Molnar for their support in protecting reproductive rights.”

Attorney General William Tong also applauded the shop, congratulating the Molnars on their “inspiring charitable work supporting a woman’s right to choose and access to quality, safe health care and family planning services.”

Rachel and Steve hope that this campaign will help make a difference.

“We’ve been blown away by the positive response,” Rachel and Steve Molnar said in a statement. “It’s given uterus owners their voice back when they feel it’s been stolen. It’s become a permanent reminder of what we will never stop fighting for, a reminder of our solidarity. Our need and demand for equality and the right to choose and protect our own bodies.”

See some of Propaganda Ink’s tattoos below:



Photos via House Democrats Press Office

For more information on Propaganda Ink and how to book an appointment, visit their website.