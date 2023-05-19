SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was taken into custody Thursday on an arrest warrant for shoplifting.

Thursday, Amanda Stuart, 31, was arrested on a warrant following a shoplifting that happened at a TJ Maxx, at 875 Queen St. on March 26. Stuart, who is homeless, was recorded on the store’s surveillance video entering the store around 8 p.m.

Police said customers remember Stuart in the store, putting items in a laundry hamper, including trying to deactivate anti-theft devices on women’s purses.

To identify Stuart, police said they placed a surveillance photo of her on Facebook, which resulted in an anonymous tip that positively identified Stuart, and that placed her at other cases with the Plainville Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Department, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

Stuart is in Southington Police custody, being held on a court set $8,000 bond, and pending a court appearance in New Britain, on Friday, May 19.