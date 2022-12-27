WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Southwest Airlines is facing “wide scale disruption” following the holiday weekend, forcing cancellations and delays around the country, including Bradley International Airport.

“We’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority,’’ said Southwest spokesman Jay McVay.

Southwest cancelled more than 70 percent of its flights Monday, more than 60 percent on Tuesday as the airline warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in coming days.

Of the approximately 2,950 flight cancellations in the U.S. by noon on Tuesday, 2,549 were called off by Southwest.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reported that there were 23 cancellations at Bradley on Tuesday, with most of them Southwest flights.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” the airline said in a statement.

Southwest said it plans on “rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews” to ensure the safety of travelers and reliability of their flights.

The federal Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer services. The department said it was looking into whether Southwest could have avoided the cancellations and how customers have been treated.

Reporting from the Associated Press was included in this story.