Special Announcement: Yard Goats will be hosting Eastern League All Stars Game 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yard Goats, Hartford’s minor league baseball team, announced Tuesday that they will be hosting the 2021 Eastern League All Star Game.

The owner of the team said the All Star game will highlight the state, the stadium, and the city of Hartford.

Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin and Governor Ned Lamont were in attendance.

Governor Lamont said, “This is the most fun stadium in America.”

Mayor Bronin said, “This is a great thing for the city of Hartford.” He went on to call the stadium and the team a “center of community.”

The Goats were established in 2016.

Ahead of the announcement, the team tweeted a teaser of an official statement, half blacked out, hinting to what fans can expect Tuesday.

IMPORTANT: As loyal followers of GoYardGoats, I'd like to share with you the details of tomorrow night's MAJOR announcement. Please keep this CONFIDENTIAL until tomorrow 5:30pm. pic.twitter.com/D1kMtQFU8n — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) October 21, 2019

After the event, Governor Lamont posted his excitement saying “The All-Star Game is coming to the best minor league stadium in the US!”