 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Special Announcement: Yard Goats will be hosting Eastern League All Stars Game 2021

Hartford

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yard Goats, Hartford’s minor league baseball team, announced Tuesday that they will be hosting the 2021 Eastern League All Star Game.

The owner of the team said the All Star game will highlight the state, the stadium, and the city of Hartford.

Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin and Governor Ned Lamont were in attendance.

Governor Lamont said, “This is the most fun stadium in America.”

Mayor Bronin said, “This is a great thing for the city of Hartford.” He went on to call the stadium and the team a “center of community.”

The Goats were established in 2016.

Ahead of the announcement, the team tweeted a teaser of an official statement, half blacked out, hinting to what fans can expect Tuesday.

After the event, Governor Lamont posted his excitement saying “The All-Star Game is coming to the best minor league stadium in the US!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Special Announcement: Yard Goats will be hosting Eastern League All Stars Game 2021

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Announcement: Yard Goats will be hosting Eastern League All Stars Game 2021"

Man pleads guilty to secondary role in 16-year-old’s killing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man pleads guilty to secondary role in 16-year-old’s killing"

Man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide arrested in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide arrested in Hartford"

PD: Love triangle leads to homicide in Windsor Locks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Love triangle leads to homicide in Windsor Locks"

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide"

CT State Police say ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport has been resolved

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police say ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport has been resolved"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss