WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Spirit Airlines is scrapping its new nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica after six months, according to the Hartford Courant.

Spirit Airlines only began offering non-stop service to Montego Bay, Jamacia this past December.

State Rep. Bobby Gibson (D- Conn.) said Spirit Airlines will stop their non-stop service in June.

“This is the shortest amount of time that an airline has pulled out of a route you have to publicize and advertise,” Gibson said.

Now travelers looking for refunds and to rebook.

“They’ve had to cancel graduations to Jamaica, they’ve had to cancel weddings, people are having their weddings in Jamaica, people are looking to do cargo trade in that fell through,” Gibson said.

News 8 has reached out to spirit airlines for a comment, but has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority told the Hartford Courant the decision was due to lower-than-expected demand.

Gibson said his daughter recently flew to Jamaica to visit family and the flight was packed.

“My cousins and aunts did, I knew they flew Spirit as well so they had full flights I know there were a lot of people at the airport that were waiting for Spirit,” said Jadyn Gibson of Bloomfield.

Connecticut has one the top five largest Jamaican populations in the country, with more than 56,000 people and now they have to take the long way to visit home.

“Now everybody has to go to New York or Florida to get to Jamaica. So that is a lot of work, especially for my grandfather who is 100 years old, and we had to go to Baltimore just to get him home,” Jadyn Gibson said.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is reportedly in active discussions with other airlines to restart the nonstop service.