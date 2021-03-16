Squares of dark chocolate found buried, hidden by wood chips at dog park in Canton

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Squares of dark chocolate were found buried and hidden within the wood chips at the Canton Dog Park. Dog owners, who use and enjoy this park, are now being urged to use caution.

“It’s just sad,” said Alyssa Paradise, of Canton. “I don’t know why someone would do that.”

Alyssa Paradise brings her dog, Bailey, to the Canton Dog Park often. She said, going forward, she’ll be extra careful and watchful.

“I don’t want my dog to get hurt,” said Paradise.

It’s believed the chocolate was scattered throughout the park on Sunday. Natalie Travers, President of Friends of Canton Dog Park, said the chocolate was discovered in both the main area and small dog enclosure.

“At first, we weren’t sure if it was an accident,” explained Natalie Travers, President of Friends of Canton Dog Park. “It became pretty apparent it was not.”

This finding comes on the heels of recent vandalism at the park. Last week, signs were torn down and the parking lot was ripped up. Travers said they’re looking into increasing security and surveillance.

“We don’t know if it’s connected at all,” said Travers. “There’s a difference between vandalism and something that may have actually harmed dogs.”

They’re spreading the word about these recent events by posting to social media and hanging warning signs on the park’s fence. They’ve also brought into Beverly LaPlume, the town’s animal control officer. She’ll be patrolling the area more and making her presence known.

“If anyone has any questions, they’re welcome to stop by and speak to me,” said Beverly LaPlume, Canton’s Animal Control Officer. “They’re not doing anything, they’re just here to play. For someone to come in and do that is really disgusting.”

She shared advice with dog owners: “Don’t let your dogs eat anything off the ground,” said LaPlume. “Try to get to them and take it out of their mouths or stop them.”

Dog owners News 8 spoke with said that’s something they’ll be doing.

“I’ll be on my guard and would advise everyone else to be on their guard as well,” said Eamon Clohessy, of Avon.”

Friends of Canton Dog Park are also asking the public to keep an eye out and alert police of any suspicious activity.