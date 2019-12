HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some funding is coming to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford for child safety initiatives.

The hospital will get a $750,000 grant over a three-year period. Saint Francis is one of five agencies in the nation to receive the grant. The money will support efforts to reduce the number of children dying from abuse or neglect.

Health officials say the mistreatment of children in Hartford is more than twice the national rate.