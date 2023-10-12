HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Saint Francis Hospital announced on Thursday that they will offer free mammogram screenings for patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The hospital held a press conference on Thursday morning in which Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Dr. Christina Matcalf announced various free mammogram events.

Officials said the free events aim to raise awareness of the importance of breast cancer detection and prevention.

Studies show that one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime in the U.S.

Below are the following free mammogram events that will be offered this month: