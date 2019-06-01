St. George's in Hartford hosts 47th annual Greek Festival

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The food; the music; the fun.

For 47 years, St. George Greek Orthodox Church has welcomed people from the Hartford community and beyond for the annual Hartford Greek Festival.

"I've come with my father and my family for a long time," said West Hartford native Trisha Van Doren. "We love the Greek festival, we're not even Greek at all."

"It's lovely to see the same people from the same street coming every year,"said Cathie Deros, a member of the church who's been volunteering at the festival for more than a decade. "It's very heartwarming."

It takes months of prep work to get the festival running every year.

"We have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers that are behind the scenes and in front of the scenes today," said Drew Andrews, chairperson for the festival.

The festival is fun for the whole family but what really keeps people coming back is the amazing homemade Greek food.

"Greek wine, Greek beer, Greek pastries. Baklava which I know a lot of people like," said Andrews.

"We just love the food here, and there's so much energy, and it's a really fun place to be," said Van Doren.

The Greek Festival runs through Sunday. For directions and hours, visit stgeorgecathedral.org.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.