Hartford

St. George's in Hartford hosts 47th annual Greek Festival

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:48 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:47 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The food; the music; the fun. 

For 47 years, St. George Greek Orthodox Church has welcomed people from the Hartford community and beyond for the annual Hartford Greek Festival. 

"I've come with my father and my family for a long time," said West Hartford native Trisha Van Doren. "We love the Greek festival, we're not even Greek at all."

"It's lovely to see the same people from the same street coming every year,"said Cathie Deros, a member of the church who's been volunteering at the festival for more than a decade. "It's very heartwarming."

It takes months of prep work to get the festival running every year. 

"We have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers that are behind the scenes and in front of the scenes today," said Drew Andrews, chairperson for the festival.

The festival is fun for the whole family but what really keeps people coming back is the amazing homemade Greek food. 

"Greek wine, Greek beer, Greek pastries. Baklava which I know a lot of people like," said Andrews. 

"We just love the food here, and there's so much energy, and it's a really fun place to be," said Van Doren.

The Greek Festival runs through Sunday. For directions and hours, visit stgeorgecathedral.org.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center