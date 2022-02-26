WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were involved in a stabbing incident in West Hartford in the early hours of Saturday morning: an Uber Driver and his passengers.

Around 12:09 a.m., police officers responded to a potential stabbing at a Shell Gas Station located at 905 Farmington Avenue.

Responders found a victim with multiple stab wounds and began medical treatment immediately. The person was rushed to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the investigation’s findings, this incident involved three men who were all in a car together. The driver was working for Uber, and he had two passengers.

At some point, an altercation occurred and came to an end in the gas station parking lot.

West Hartford Police have not revealed who was the victim or stabber. Their identities have also not been released at this time or if they knew each other.