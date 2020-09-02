Staff member at Glastonbury elementary school tests positive for Covid-19

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A staff member at a Glastonbury elementary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Linda Provost, Ed.D., the principal of Hebron Avenue School, sent a letter out to the school community Tuesday informing them that a non-teaching staff member has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Provost, the staff member had left the school building Tuesday, prior to lunch, because they were not feeling well.

The staff member had also been wearing a mask and did not work with or have close contact with any students.

That staff member is now under quarantine for 14 days. The principal added that if there was close contact with another member of the staff, they have been notified and are also under quarantine.