Stamford developer setting up a whole new neighborhood around Hartford Yard Goats home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be baseball in Connecticut this spring at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. And before long, there will also be the development of a whole new neighborhood around the home of the Yard Goats. Now that neighborhood has a name.

It’s cold and quiet now at the home of the Yard Goats, but just beyond the right-field bleachers, bulldozers and backhoes are busy.

“Hopefully this time next year we will have people living there,” says Randy Salvatore, the developer from Stamford who is bullish on Hartford.. “People like to bash on Connecticut. Where else in the East Coast of the United States do you find a city with this piece of land in a capital city likeHartford where you have the advantage of being able to create something from scratch?”

What Salvatore is creating is a new neighborhood with apartments, restaurants, bars, a grocery store attractions, and garages for parking. It’s called North Crossing.

“People coming and going and people crossing from the center of downtown people coming from the north down to this area so we hope this become its own hub.”

No one is more excited than the boss of the Yard Goats, President Tim Restall. “Do you see this as sort of a Wrigleyville in Chicago or the neighborhood around Fenway Park? You know, I think it will be defined as it gets built.”

The home opener for the Yard Goats is get for May 11 against the Portland Sea Dogs.