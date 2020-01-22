Stamford State’s Attorney asking judge to revoke Fotis Dulos’ bond for violating the terms of his release

Live Now
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford State’s Attorney is asking a judge to revoke Fotis Dulos’ $6 million bond for violating the terms of his release.

According to documents filed by State’s Attorney Richard Calangelo Wednesday, January 17th Dulos was seen getting out of his car and removing items from a memorial erected for his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, the murder of whom he is accused.

The documents say that the memorial is located at the end of Dulos’ private street – Jefferson Crossing in Farmington – but that Dulos’ house arrest terms specify that he can only leave the house to visit his lawyer or go to the doctor.

According to the Hartford Courant, on the same day Dulos was seen removing items from the memorial, a photo of him at the Stop&Shop on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford was sent to the Courant.

Dulos has been under house arrest since he posted bond last week after he was charged with Jennifer’s murder.

Norm Pattis, Dulos’ attorney, said of the filing, “He got out of his car on the way home? Seriously? We need to get this trial on as quickly as possible to put an end to this nonsense.”

He says he doesn’t think Dulos’s bond will be revoked, “but we will see tomorrow.”

