‘Stand Down 2019’ to help CT veterans with workforce training and guidance

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A civilian job training event specifically for our state’s veterans is happening on Friday.

The event is called “Stand Down 2019.” All of Connecticut‘s 200,000 veterans can go to get workforce assistance, training and guidance. From 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., more than 30 government agencies and social service organizations will participate in helping veterans.

Stand Down 2019 will be held at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Main Campus in Rocky Hill.

Veterans needing transportation to Stand Down 2019 will be able to obtain free bus service from a number of locations including:

Bridgeport

Bristol

Danbury

Danielson/Killingly

Derby

East Hartford

Ellington

Enfield

Hartford

Manchester

Middletown

Milford

Naugatuck

New Britain

New Haven

New London

Newington

Norwalk

Norwich

Orange

Stamford

Suffield

Terryville/Plymouth

Torrington

Vernon/Rockville

Wallingford

Waterbury

Westport

West Haven

Willimantic

