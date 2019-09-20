‘Stand Down 2019’ to help CT veterans with workforce training and guidance

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A civilian job training event specifically for our state’s veterans is happening on Friday.
The event is called “Stand Down 2019.” All of Connecticut‘s 200,000 veterans can go to get workforce assistance, training and guidance. From 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., more than 30 government agencies and social service organizations will participate in helping veterans.
Stand Down 2019 will be held at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Main Campus in Rocky Hill.
Veterans needing transportation to Stand Down 2019 will be able to obtain free bus service from a number of locations including:
- Bridgeport
- Bristol
- Danbury
- Danielson/Killingly
- Derby
- East Hartford
- Ellington
- Enfield
- Hartford
- Manchester
- Middletown
- Milford
- Naugatuck
- New Britain
- New Haven
- New London
- Newington
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Orange
- Stamford
- Suffield
- Terryville/Plymouth
- Torrington
- Vernon/Rockville
- Wallingford
- Waterbury
- Westport
- West Haven
- Willimantic
For more information, click here.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.