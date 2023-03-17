NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Golf courses across the state are beginning to open to eager golfers — including Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.

Frank Windish, who has golfed on Stanley’s green for 70 years, is excited to see the course reopen for the season.

“It’s a pastime, and it gets you out of the house,” Windish said.

This season, the course is debuting a new technology at the driving range.

Toptracer technology allows players to virtually try courses from around the world.

“It’s really more about having an experience than it is about golf,” said Howie Friday, the head golf professional at the course.

Players can track their shot in flight on a screen and see how close they are to the hole. They can also compete with players at other facilities who are using the same technology.

“We’d like to make this a destination,” Friday said. “There’s nothing like this in Connecticut.”

The facility welcomes players golfing at all levels. The technology offers a perk for those missing the sport during poor weather — the driving range and technology will be open all year round.