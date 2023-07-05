HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s longest running hardware shop has abruptly closed its Hartford location — but not because of a lack of business.

Star Hardware owner Max Kothari said the reason is due to repeated flooding, an issue he said the city is choosing not to fix.

On Tuesday, his 30,000 square foot building was inundated with a foot of water in minutes, leaving the 116-year-old small business with a staggering $1 million in damages.

Cabinets and 2,000 windows were among the damaged items.

“We can’t sell this to people,” Kothari said.

Kothari said it has happened four times. He said a nearby retaining pond overflows, and the sewer drain has a seven-inch restricting pipe that causes pond and sewer water to overflow into his building.

Kothari said the city chooses not to outlet the water to the river so that quality remains safe for kayaking — leaving businesses and homes in a flood zone.

“It is very, very disheartening to see where this city has come, how much money is being focused downtown and how much the north end is being ignored,” Kothari said.

The city blames the problem on the state’s weak storm sewer infrastructure and said it is making investments to help.

“As storms that are really severe like we saw yesterday become more and more common, you are going to see flooding across the state like this, and that’s why it’s so important we make those investments,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Kothari is fed up.

“You are going to hear people in power today talk about we need infrastructure investments, we need billions of dollars, this is all bologna,” he said.

News 8 reached out to MDC for comment, but did not hear back.

Kothari said the $5 million fund for flooding victims has a three-month application waiting, but that people need help now.

For him, the repeated million-dollar hits have closed Star Hardware, while its attached windows and appliances business will remain open.

“That loss is more for the community because now the closest place to get a key made now is go to Home Depot in Bloomfield,” Kothari said. “We just cannot continue like this.”

Kothari said to avoid having to throw out expensive appliances like dishwashers, stoves and cabinetry in the future, the business is going to be putting everything up on pallets to keep everything a foot off of the ground.