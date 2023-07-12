WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a pick-me-up on your next flight? A new option coming to Bradley International Airport will be there to give you a coffee fix.

The airport is adding a Starbucks, which will be located past TSA screening in the food court area, according to an announcement Wednesday.

In addition to the coffee chain, Beercode Kitchen & Bar will be added to the Gates 20-30 concourse. It will be the first sit-down restaurant in that area.

The announcement describes the eatery as a gastropub that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with an “eclectic lineup” of local craft beer.

The Starbucks is expected to open at the end of summer, with the restaurant to follow at an unspecified date.