HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Bond Commission gave the green light to 47 separate bonding projects on Friday.

State officials said $1.1 billion will go toward improving the state’s transportation system.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the $1.1 billion will be used to unlock another $2.5 billion in federal transportation money. He said the project will have a big impact on the state.

“For a state like Connecticut which has a lot of old infrastructure, which is roads and bridges and rail, it’s going to be absolutely transformative,” Lamont said.

Approval was also given for $25 million to be used for new voting machines across Connecticut.

The bidding process has just begun for the 300,000 machines.

There is a possibility the new system could be in place by the 2024 presidential election, but everything may not be ready until 2025.