State Capitol reopens to public after 16-month COVID closure

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors to the State Capitol grounds in Hartford can now go inside the People’s House. It’s been 16-months since the complex closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Security remains and masks are recommended.

For two Rhode Island tourists visiting the Nutmeg state Tuesday, it’s their first time under Connecticut’s gold dome.

Dona Lombardi is from Warwick, Rhode Island, and says the “outside is magnificent and inside as well.”

They were drawn to the statue of Prudence Crandall, the state heroine.

“It was nice and to hear about a Rhode Islander being significant in Connecticut,” added Lombardi.

The League of Women Voters offers tours.

Kim Fabrizio from the League of Women Voters said there are self-guided tours and soon folks can book tours. “I had a family from California last week; this was their 40th State Capitol. We did an outside tour,” she explained.

There are some rules; only the first floor is open to the public.

State Capitol Police Officer Scott Driscoll says they can accommodate residents who have business on other floors. “If there is a meeting or someone has an appointment we can make an arrangement to get them to the individual offices. Right now it is limited, but it is open.”

The grounds remain open to citizen advocates like Cherie Juhnke of Plainville. News 8 met her sitting in a lawn chair on the capitol’s front lawn Tuesday. Juhnke is upset over the governor’s emergency powers.

“The liquor stores stayed open [during the pandemoc], the big box stores stayed open, but a lot a little people that we claim to care about small business in Connecticut – they really were hurt badly.”

She’s hopeful the governor’s emergency powers will expire on July 20 and lawmakers will get back to relying on the three branches of government.

Back inside there are new touch screen kiosks available, while the café remains closed.

Visitors can take an underground “people mover” on the concourse to go from the State Capitol’s first floor to the Legislative Office Building.

Republican House Minority Leader Vin Candelora says his party has been asking legislative management to open the complex for months.

“They’re limited to the first floor – but I’m hoping that will change especially people that are signing up for tours,” said Candelora. “They might have traveled a long distance and they should be able to see the beautiful building at all the architecture inside.”

With COVID-19 vaccines available and infection rates down, employees are coming back. Legislative staff is on staggered shifts.

“Team Noah Webster” works in person on Thursday and Friday. “Team Prudence Crandall” works in person Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, everyone will work remotely so crews can clean the buildings.