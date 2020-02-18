State clergy to declare support for legalizing cannabis

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut faith leaders will gather in Hartford Tuesday in support of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state; another hot topic expected to be tackled in this legislative session.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says legalizing pot there is high on his agenda this year.

RELATED CONTENT: Cuomo and Lamont team up to discuss regional issues, vaping, transportation

In a meeting with Governor Ned Lamont last year, the two governors said they would work together on this policy.

Massachusetts has already legalized marijuana recreationally.

The faith leaders will share their support for legalization at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

