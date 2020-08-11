CT Congressional candidate facing domestic assault charges

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they arrested a local politician for a possible domestic assault in Wethersfield Monday evening.

Wethersfield Police said 29-year-old Thomas Gilmer of Madison was arrested around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Madison police said they assisted with the arrest.

Police said Gilmer is charged with strangulation and unlawful restraint.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Gilmer is currently running for U.S. House to represent Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District as a Republican.

