State doubling funds to help renters, landlords; to extend eviction moratorium to end of 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state of Connecticut is doing more to help its residents with housing during the pandemic.

The state will be doubling the funds they are allocating to the Temporary Rental Housing Assistance Program (TRHAP). Also, Governor Lamont says he plans to sign an executive order that will extend the residential eviction moratorium until Jan. 1, 2021.

The executive order will protect tenants who have been current on their rent at the start of the pandemic and have paid a part of their rent since.

Back in June, Governor Ned Lamont said the state would contribute $20-million to help tenants and landlords impacted by COVID-19. TRHAP will now receive $40-million.

The program pays landlords up to $4,000 using funds from the CARES Act on behalf of approved tenants.

In total, the state is now providing up to $63.3 million in funding for renters, homeowners, and rental landlords impacted by the pandemic. To break it down:

$40-million will go toward helping renters and tenants affected by COVID-19

$10-million will go toward mortgage relief for homeowners

$5-million will help renters who were facing eviction before the pandemic

$5.8-million will rehouse people exiting homelessness or incarceration

$2.5-million will support renters and loved ones who are excluded from federal assistance due to immigration status

Also, CT’s largest cities received $10-million under a CARES Act grant to help those experiencing homelessness.

TRHAP will accept new applicants in mid-October.