State Emergency Operations Center activated due to Tropical Storm Elsa

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Emergency Operations Center has been very active with all of their radar screens and computer communications monitoring the dangers.

Including accidents around the state. There were several spin outs because of hydroplaning. State police are urging caution.

RELATED: What to know: Tropical Storm Elsa ramps up in Connecticut this morning

Brian Foley of Connecticut State Police stated:

“The Department of Transportation and Connecticut State Police are currently on the Merritt Parkway down in Stratford for a tree down…and we expect more of that. We obviously would like people to avoid the roadways during the storm when you’re driving keep a good distance keep your headlights on make sure your windshield wipers are working properly some cars don’t have automatic headlights so turn them on so common sense stuff don’t drive through the massive puddles just use common sense.”

Critical facilities have been set up in Windsor Locks and Marlborough because of the water and the saturation, as trees could fall on power-lines.