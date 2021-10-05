State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition reiterates call for a 20-day extension to get vaccinated

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ninety-three percent of state workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a number high enough for Governor Ned Lamont to call off plans to deploy the National Guard.

The National Guard was told it might be needed to fill state jobs, left open by those refusing to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, SEBAC, the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, reiterated its call for a 20-day extension to get vaccinated. Unionized employees say if they lose employees because of their delay or refusal in getting a vaccine, the understaffing issue in the state could get worse.

“We understand the importance of compliance with the executive order. What we don’t understand is what Connecticut prisons are dangerously understaffed, there is currently a shortage of 400 front liners throughout our state, and another 400 are expected to retire in 2022,” said Jane Bailey, Department of Correction.

Brian Williams, a state counselor, added, “Please take it seriously and hire the people we need to provide the care that so many so desperately need.”

A union spokesman said Tuesday there are about 2,000 open positions.

As for the 1,200 non-compliant employees, they could be put on unpaid leave.