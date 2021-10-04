State employees have until Monday night to meet Gov. Lamont’s COVID-19 mandate, union asks for extension

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is a big day for state workers. The deadline for state workers, educators, and long-term care facility employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine is Monday at 11:59 p.m.

The state employee union wants a 20-day extension of Governor Ned Lamont’s mandate. Lamont’s office says the negotiations will continue, but if no agreement is reached, the mandate will be enforced.

A warning letter has been sent to 8,000 workers that they will be furloughed without pay if they don’t comply by Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Lamont’s office said about 23,000 are fully vaccinated, which is about three-fourths of the state workforce, about 5,000, or 15 percent, will get tested weekly, and only about 3,000 aren’t complying with the mandate at this time.

Just over the state line to our east, more than 900 healthcare facilities in Rhode Island have requested a 30-day extension to meet Governor Dan McKee’s requirement to get all workers vaccinated against COVID. All of the sites reportedly have plans to meet the mandate by the end of the month, while 215 other facilities say that they’ve met the requirement already.