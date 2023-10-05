HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some health services will now be available digitally for Connecticut residents through a new portal Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

The new human services and health portal, health.ct.gov, claims to give all Connecticut residents access to health and wellness services at their fingertips.

This development is all part of Lamont’s goal to make state government services completely digital.

“It has long been our administration’s priority to offer more services online and create a digital state government where residents can easily access the services they need in one place, regardless of which particular state agency they may be interacting with,” Lamont said in a press release.

Health.ct.gov will be the second service category created, after business.ct.gov.

The health service will offer resources such as:

Health benefits eligibility screener

Healthy living tools

Emergency health service information

Insurance and financial resources

Heating and utilities assistance

“Governor Lamont’s continued effort to digitize our government not only brings our statewide resources into the 21st century, but it also increases accessibility to residents who otherwise faced immovable health obstacles when searching for assistance,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “While we take a moment to celebrate this victory, I am excited to continue this multi-agency collaboration until all of our state’s services are broadly accessible.”