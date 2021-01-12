State law enforcement officials coordinating efforts to secure gov. buildings ahead of planned armed protests

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — From newly erected barricades at entryways to barriers around the capitol building, authorities are on high alert after the FBI warned of armed protests and potential threats to government buildings.

“I have a high degree of confidence that Connecticut’s going to stay peaceful,” Governor Ned Lamont said during his daily briefing Monday.

Increased patrols and barriers after an FBI memo warned of planned armed protests at all 50 capitols, leading up to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

“Our state police are working with their national counterparts and working on a regional basis, are tracking the social media very, very carefully,” Gov. Lamont said.

Still reeling from deadly violence last week after a pro-Trump mob broke barriers and gained access, the nation’s capital is also on alert.

Connecticut’s Office of legislative management oversees the capitol complex. House Speaker Matt Ritter says there are no specific threats in Connecticut outside of what’s noted in that FBI memo. He says buildings will be secured.

“It’s on a Sunday, so one recommendation would be to not go near this protest,” House Speaker Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said Tuesday.

State Capitol Police say they are monitoring things extremely closely, saying in part,

We have plans and policies in place to protect all who enter our grounds and building. We are aware of upcoming events — and we will be planning accordingly as we see fit. State Capitol Police

For safety reasons, Governor Ned Lamont’s office won’t get into security specifics. But says security assessments are being done on state buildings. Lamont is briefed on the matter daily.

“90% of the activity is focused on D.C…can’t take our eye off the ball,” Gov. Lamont said in a press conference Tuesday morning. “Chief Rovella of state police is working with capitol police…I’m confident we will get the job done.”

Judicial Marshals are also working with federal and state officials. They released a statement Tuesday saying,

Through coordinated and cooperative information sharing at the state, local and national level, the Judicial Branch is aware of recent threats to state capitols and other governmental buildings nationwide. In light of these threats, additional security measures will be taken to protect Judicial Branch facilities and the staff, judges and members of the public who work in or enter these facilities. Our judicial marshals are well trained and well prepared. Our Judicial Marshal Services Unit is engaged in ongoing communication and security planning with the Connecticut State Police, the Capitol Police, and other local, state and federal agencies regarding any additional assistance that may be required. As to specific security measures being taken, we would decline comment. O’Donovan Murphy, Director of the Judicial Branch’s Judicial Marshal Services Unit

Ritter says he hopes violent sentiments unleashed in D.C. will begin to fade after Inauguration Day.

“If you give the FBI and Homeland Security a free hand, which I’m not sure they’ve necessarily had the last few years, they will infiltrate, they will crack down on these individuals, and I think they will be sent to the dust bin of history,” Ritter said.

The governor has directed the National Guard to stand ready to assist in D.C., should such a request come in.