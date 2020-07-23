State lawmakers in the House pass absentee ballot bill, debate sweeping policy changes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four major bills were on the agenda in Thursday’s special legislative session at the state capitol. With a handful of votes so far, lawmakers are making sweeping changes in response to the current health crisis and the historical moment the country is going through.

One of the big topics Thursday: a bill requiring health insurance companies to cover telehealth visits through March 2021. That bill passed the House unanimously. The Senate will vote on it next week.

A bill to cap the cost of insulin for those who suffer from diabetes is also on the agenda.

The bill would cap monthly insulin costs at $25 per patient, if passed this would be the lowest in the country according to State Rep. Sean Scanlon/(D) Branford.

Monthly insulin supply costs would be capped at $100 per patient. A working group charged with making recommendations on whether or not to create a statewide program that would encourage more Connecticut diabetics to seek treatment at one of the state’s 17 federally qualified community healthcare centers is also on the table.

At those centers patients can take advantage of discounted prices afforded by the federal government’s Section 340B program.

A bill expanding absentee ballots for the 2020 election includes both the August primary and the November general election. There was a change in the language that the Mail House responsible for sending out ballots to voters will be required to do so within three days. Right now some voters have been waiting.

The absentee ballot bill passed Thursday 144 to 2.

The longest debate will be on the police accountability bill. For the last month, ideas for all sides of the issue have had a hand in crafting a new law.

Rep. Steven Stafstrom said, “It’s very important we respond to the moment we are in right now.”

The Chair of the Judiciary Committee says he is optimistic they will have a robust bill. but in the hours before the special session began, support on both sides of the aisle was crumbling around the repeal of “qualified immunity” for police officers.

A portion of that keeps them safe from civil lawsuits.

Allowing people to sue officers in civil court when a person’s civil rights have been violated has been a lifelong fight for State Senator Gary Winfield of New Haven.

“Giving people what they’ve been getting at…what they’ve been saying for a long time,” said State Senator Gary Winfield of New Haven.

He broke down in a Facebook video when he learned support was fading.

“The fight is about when they use the power against us,” he said.

Winfield says there are safeguards; a court would have to find the officer to be deliberate, willful, and wreckless.

“We haven’t budged on the thing that animates most of the discussion which is the qualified immunity,” he explained. “We see it as important as making the bill as effective as possible.”

Still in the bill:

Citizen review board

Subpoena power for citizen review boards

Inspector General to oversee police incidents

Ban on chokeholds

The debate many say is far to complex to rush.

Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, the ranking Republican lawmaker on the Judiciary Committee is concerned: “We all know when things are rushed there are mistakes, which can mean unintended consequences. This is not our best job for the people of the state of Connecticut.”

The debate in the House could go well into the evening. The senate votes next week.